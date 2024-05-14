✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Police arrest Portable over G-Wagon Debt

Detectives from the Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday arrested controversial Hip Hop singer ,Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, over alleged unpaid vehicle cost.

The singer who was arrested on Tuesday evening is still at the command headquarters following his inability to provide a reliable surety as condition for his bail.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident said the singer would be released as soon as he provides a reliable surety.

A police source said Portable made attempts to resist arrest, but he was eventually captured by the policemen.

The source said after his arrest, he became very remorseful and begged that the arrest would affect his trip for a show abroad.

“He said he just came back from a foreign trip and that he was planning for another trip but that the arrest will affect his preparation,” the source said.

“He was begging the policemen that he respected them and that he was not making attempt to escape from them.”

The arrest of the singer followed a petition from an unnamed auto dealer.

“He was still arrogant to the petitioner, bragging that he was only respecting the policemen, and not the petitioner,” the source said.

It was gathered that Portable bought a vehicle from the auto dealer and paid N13 million out of N27 million.

Another police source who pleaded anonymity said, “Initially, he refused to pay anything but after intervention, he paid N13 million and stopped further payment.”

