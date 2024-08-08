✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Police arrest notorious kidnapper in Kaduna, recover AK-47 rifle

    By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba, Kaduna 

The anti-kidnapping unit of the Kaduna State Police Command has arrested a notorious kidnapper identified as Abdulrahman of Karshi, Abuja.

Abdulrahman was arrested in possession of an AK-47 rifle and 27 rounds of live ammunition in Karshi.

Police spokesman in Kaduna, Mansir Hassan, in a statement said Abdulrahman confessed to being involved in several kidnappings in Ikara LGA of Kaduna State during interrogation.

He said further investigations were ongoing.

Commissioner of Police CP Audu Ali Dabigi commended the officers involved for their exemplary work and reassured the public of the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property throughout the state.  

 

