✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Police arrest Ndume’s aide, supporters over ‘rally’

Police in Borno State have arrested the legislative aide of Senator Ali Ndume, alongside two of his supporters in Biu town and detained them in…

police
police
    By Hamisu Kabir Matazu
Police in Borno State have arrested the legislative aide of Senator Ali Ndume, alongside two of his supporters in Biu town and detained them in Maiduguri, the state capital.
The wife of the aid, Amina Kachalla, confirmed that her husband, Shehu Usman Aliyu (Babandi), was arrested alongside two others: Tasiu Hassan Malgwi and Ibrahim Adamu.
“I’m appealing to the police to release my husband. He is our breadwinner and we have been suffering since the day he was arrested,” she said.
The spokesman of Borno State Police Command, Kenneth Daso, confirmed the arrest, adding that it was based on an intelligence report.
“It was based on intelligence that they were arrested and the investigation is ongoing. I will follow up the case and keep you updated,” he added.
Although the PPRO did not give details of the case, other supporters attributed it to an aborted solidarity rally they organised over Ndume’s removal as chief whip of the Senate.
It was reported last week that the ousted chief whip’s supporters, including youths and women groups, clubs and associations, had planned to stage the rally in Biu town last Saturday, but later shelved it due to what they described as fragile security situation in the state.
A press statement signed by Ndume’s Senior Legislative Aide (Media), Junaid Jubrin Maiva, read: “The general public is hereby informed that the solidarity rally scheduled to take place on 28th July 2024, in Biu, in support of Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District, has been cancelled.”
Maiva said the cancellation came in light of potential conflicts with a proposed nationwide protest and concerns over possible disruptions.
A family source in Biu revealed that, “three of them were arrested last Sunday in Biu by a team of armed policemen and whisked to Maiduguri for interrogation.”
It was learnt that the police authorities have secured a court order to detain the alleged organisers of the solidarity rally pending the conclusion of the investigation.
Also, there is tension amongst the teeming supporters of the senator in southern Borno, who faulted the arrest, describing it as a witch-hunt.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories