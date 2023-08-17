Police arrest ‘most wanted criminal’ in Ogun, others escape

The Ogun State Police Command has said it has arrested one Lukman Shonubi, aka Tinny, which it described as ‘the most wanted notorious criminal’ in…

The Ogun State Police Command has said it has arrested one Lukman Shonubi, aka Tinny, which it described as ‘the most wanted notorious criminal’ in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Omolola Odutola, in a statement issued in Abeokuta, said the suspect had been on the command’s radar over alleged serial killings and cultism.

Odutola said, “Tinny is a serial killer, armed robber, a cultist and member of Eiye Confraternity.”

She said the suspect was arrested following an intelligence shared with the police by the So Safe Corps that Tinny was fomenting trouble at the function.

“So Safe Corps shared an intelligence on the same date with the police that the most wanted notorious criminal, one Lukman Shonubi, aka Tinny, which the police have been tracking was sighted at a function fomenting trouble with the intention to distract his victim, then dispossess them of their valuables.

“This time, the police were faster than him, arriving at the nick of time and arrested him.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed that he had killed over six persons as a cultist, and had robbed supermarkets, a prominent name was Perry, where he robbed the woman in Molipa express at gunpoint, stealing handbags, phones, ATM, Power Bank and cash about three hundred thousand (300,000),” she said.

Odutola said his cohorts escaped at the event, but a locally fabricated short gun was recovered at his residence when the police executed a search warrant at his hideout.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other cohorts while he is presently in police cell on interrogation,” she said.

