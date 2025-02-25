Police arrest man with Indian hemp worth N12.6m

Operatives of the Gombe State police command have arrested a 52-year-old man, Vincent Ojo, with 495 kilograms of substances suspected to be Indian hemp valued at N12,652,000.
He was said to be impersonating a police officer at the point of arrest.
The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, said in a statement that Ojo was intercepted by officers of Operation Hattara during a patrol at Jeka da Fari, Gombe, on February 22, 2025.
The suspect, who was driving a black Lexus jeep with registration number GWA79CN, claimed to be a police officer attached to the force headquarters in Abuja.
However, he was unable to provide his identity card, rank, or departmental affiliation, raising suspicions.
The statement said, ‘’Upon a thorough search of his vehicle, officers discovered 495 kilograms of suspected Indian hemp, along with an additional license plate, BWR290AX, hidden inside the car.
‘’During interrogation, Ojo confessed to transporting the illicit substance from Ajegunle village in Elesha Local Government Area of Osun State. He admitted that his destination was Plateau State, where he planned to deliver the consignment to a buyer in Biu Local Government Area, Borno State.’’
DSP Buhari Abdullahi assured the public that investigations were ongoing and that the suspect would be prosecuted.
