Police arrest man with fresh human head in Edo

The police have arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Uwadiae Airebiuwa, with fresh human head in Edo State.

It was gathered that the suspect was arrested by the police on March 7, 2025, at Igbinudu Street, Evbuotubu Quarters, Oredo local government of the state.

The state command’s spokesperson, Moses Yamu, said the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Evbuotubu police division in collaboration with the local vigilante.

SPONSOR AD

“While on patrol of the area, the police intercepted and arrested one Uwadiae Airebiuwa, 27, of Igbinudu Street, Evbuotubu Quarters, in possession of a fresh human head contained in a polythene bag.

He said during interrogation, the suspect took the security operatives to a decapitated body of a man dumped along the road near Eweka Shopping Plaza.

“The deceased, later identified by a family member as Edobor Lawrence, 43, of No. 1 Osagie Street, Evbuotubu Quarters, was evacuated to the hospital for preservation while investigation continues”.

He said the commissioner of police, Betty Otimenyin, condoled with family of the deceased, assuring that the command would not rest until all those involved in this heinous crime are brought to book.

“The advised young persons to seek legitimate means of making money rather than venturing into crime”.