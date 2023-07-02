Police arrest man for locking up, starving wife for 2 years

A suspect, Abdullahi Isa, has been arrested by the police for allegedly dehumanising, locking up and starving his wife for nearly two years in…

A suspect, Abdullahi Isa, has been arrested by the police for allegedly dehumanising, locking up and starving his wife for nearly two years in the Maiduguri Metropolitan Area of Borno State.

The suspect was arrested by men of the Gwange Police Division following a report by rights groups.

A video obtained by our correspondent shows a woman being carried into a waiting ambulance on Friday.

When Daily Trust on Sunday contacted a women and children’s rights activist, Comrade Lucy D. Yunana, who was seen in the video, she said the incident occurred in the Gwange 3 area of Maiduguri on Friday.

She explained that Bulama of Gwange took her staff to the suspect’s residence where the woman has been locked up for nearly two years.

“Thankfully, our staff were conducting some awareness on SGBV in Gwange when Bulama of the area took our staff to the house where she was locked up and what they saw was indeed terrible and prompted us to inform the relevant authority to save the woman’s life.

“We went there along with the Zonal Coordinator of the Human Rights Commission, Barr. Jumai Mshelia, and saw her in the room; in a bad and dehumanized condition and she was taken to the hospital where medics are working to revive her.”

But the suspect, Isa Abdullahi, claimed that they had seven children together but all are dead and his wife has been tormented by an evil spirit which was the reason he locked her up.

