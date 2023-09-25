Police arrest LG chair who accused Abiodun of diverting funds

The Police have arrested impeached Chairman of Ijebu East Local government, Wale Adedayo, over a petition allegedly written against him by the State Government. Adedayo…

The Police have arrested impeached Chairman of Ijebu East Local government, Wale Adedayo, over a petition allegedly written against him by the State Government.

Adedayo had accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting statutory Federal allocations of all the 20 LGs in the state.

He also petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking Abiodun’s probe on the allegations.

Adedayo was later suspended by the seven councillors from the LG following allegations against the governor, and also held and grilled for three days by the Department of State Security (DSS), Ogun Command, in Abeokuta.

He was impeached on September 14 by five out eleven Councillors in the LG.

Adedayo on Monday disclosed his arrest by the police via a Facebook post on his timeline, adding that he is ready to die.

“Son of man is being taken to Ogun State Police CID at Eleweran, Abeokuta. They claim the State Government wrote a petition against me. If it is death, I follow the path of the Patriarchs. Ase di owo Olodumare!,” he wrote.

When contacted, the Police Spokesman , Omolola Odutola, said she was not aware of the arrest.

Odutola promised to get back to our correspondent as soon as she is briefed.

Last week, Governor Abiodun vowed that he would ensure that Adedayo is held responsible for the allegations against him.

“There are two things; he lied against me as the governor, he lied against me as Dapo Abiodun, he spoilt my name, and he tried to incite the public against the government. Wale Adedayo has to answer all these allegations one after the other,” Abiodun said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...