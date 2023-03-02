Police arrest killer of Benue varsity female student

The Police in Benue State have arrested the killer of a 300-level mass communication student of the Benue State University (BSU) whose corpse was recovered…

Police spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed to our correspondent on Wednesday that the suspect was in police custody.

The victim, known as Erekaa Dooshima Naomi, was reportedly missing for three days before her body was discovered in a shallow grave at a vicinity opposite the school.

Witnesses had alleged that the late student’s phone, ID card and blood-stained clothes were first recovered on Tuesday around the area where the body was later found in a the grave the following day.

Luck was said to have run out for the killer, one Shagbaor Ugosor Japhet, barely a week after the incident as police nabbed him from his hideout in Makurdi metropolis.

It was learnt that the suspect killed his victim so as not to pay back N150,000 the late student handed to him as house rent.

The 25-year-old suspect, who is also a final year student of the same BSU, allegedly received the money as an agent for an apartment he rented out to her.

But witnesses said he neither made the house available to the deceased nor return the money to her, claiming to have used the money to play BetNaija.

It was gathered that he later asked the deceased to meet with him over the apartment and that on her arrival, he descended on her with a machete, inflicted her with several cuts on the head and killed her in the process.

According to the police, he thereafter, soaked her clothes and iPhone with her blood, then dumped the items down the street, perhaps, to change the narrative that she may had been a victim of some ritualists.

The police however caught up with the suspect during an investigation which identified the POS machine the deceased used to make transfer to him coupled with the testimonies of the late student’s friends who were aware of the said transaction between the duo.