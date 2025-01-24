Police arrest Kano anti-Graft agency chair, Muhuyi Magaji

The Chairman of the Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, has been arrested.

A source within the commission, confirmed the arrest to our correspondent, saying, “It is true. He was arrested today (Friday) and he would likely be taken to Abuja.”

The arrest reportedly followed the arrival of police operatives led by one ASP Ahmed Bello, who insisted that he had instructions to detain Rimingado.

According to the source, the arrest may be linked to an ongoing trial involving the former Managing Director of Kano Agricultural Supply Company Limited (KASCO), Bala Muhammed Inuwa, who is accused of diverting public funds amounting to over N4 billion.

The trial, which began in November 2023 at the Kano High Court presided over by Justice Hafsat Yahaya, had led to the seizure of properties allegedly linked to the case. These include funds in bank accounts, pending the court’s final decision.

In December 2023, Bala Muhammed Inuwa filed a separate suit before Justice Aisha Ya’u of another Kano High Court, seeking the removal of police officers stationed at Limestone Processing Links Ltd., where the seized properties were being held. Justice Ya’u granted the order, mandating the removal of the officers.

However, the PCACC raised concerns that it was not aware of the suit and was not joined as a party in the matter. The commission argued that, as the primary party in charge of the confiscated properties, it should have been included in the proceedings, rather than solely involving the police.

In response, the PCACC filed a stay of execution on the order and sought to be joined in the suit, emphasising that the police were merely safeguarding the assets, which remained under the commission’s authority.

Two weeks ago, during a press briefing, Rimingado disclosed that his commission had thwarted an attempt to relocate the seized properties, valued at over N2 billion, which included trailers, trucks, and minivans.

The items were subsequently moved to a state government warehouse in Nasarawa GRA from their previous location in Kumbotso Local Government Area.

Rimingado explained that the action was in line with Section 40 of the Kano Anti-Corruption Law, which empowers the commission to secure such properties while the case is ongoing.

His arrest has raised questions about the possible motives behind the move, with many speculating that it may be connected to the high-profile corruption case and the commission’s efforts to safeguard public assets.

As of the time of filing this report, further details about Rimingado’s arrest remain unclear.