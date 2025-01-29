Police arrest gangs supplying motorcycles to Boko Haram, bandits

The Nigerian Police Force has arrested a syndicate supplying motorcycles to Boko Haram terrorists in Niger and Kaduna states.

Terrorists in Northern Nigeria mostly use motorcycles as operational vehicles for kidnapping and attacks on communities.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 7, Benneth Igweh, said acting on credible intelligence, detectives apprehended three suspects in Suleja Local Government Area, Niger State.

Igweh identified the suspects as Shamsuddeen Yunusa, 30; Zaharadeen Saidu, 25; and Mustapha Haruna, 22.

According to him, a total of 22 motorcycles, multiple master keys, and stolen phones were recovered from the suspects.

He said the syndicate specialises in the trade and modification of stolen motorcycles, which are sold or rented to criminals, including suspected Boko Haram operatives active in parts of Niger and Kaduna States.

He said: “In a proactive move to destabilize criminal activities, crime financing, and enabling in the FCT, Niger State, and its environs, detectives of the Zone 7 Headquarters were deployed to Suleja LGA, Niger State, where they successfully apprehended three suspects, namely: Shamsuddeen Yunusa, male, 30 years, from Hong LGA, Adamawa State; Zaharadeen Saidu, male, 25 years, from Soba LGA, Kaduna State; and Mustapha Haruna, male, 22 years, from Gwami, Adamawa State. Twenty-two motorcycles, different types of master keys, and stolen phones were recovered from them.

“The syndicate specializes in buying and selling stolen motorcycles in Suleja, Niger State. They further sell or hire these motorcycles to criminals believed to be Boko Haram elements terrorizing parts of Niger State and Birnin Gwari LGA, Kaduna State.

“The leader of the gang, Shamsuddeen, revealed that he sells the motorcycles at the rate of N200,000 to N250,000. He further added that he recently received N250,000 from one Ibrahim Kabiru, who resides in Birnin Gwari LGA, Kaduna State, as part payment for the supply of Bajaj motorcycles.

“Zaharadeen, on the other hand, is the courier of the motorcycles to the intending buyers. He voluntarily confessed to delivering motorcycles he collects from Shamsuddeen to one Mustapha in Suleja Town. Mustapha Haruna is the motorcycle mechanic of the syndicate. He fixes the stolen motorcycles before their delivery to customers.”