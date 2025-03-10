Police arrest church member over kidnap of 2 priests

The police in Adamawa State have arrested a 34-year-old church member for allegedly kidnapping reverend fathers Abraham Samman and Matthew Dusami of the Catholic Dioceses of Yola and Jalingo respectively.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the command’s spokesman, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Yola.

Nguroje, however, said the victims had been rescued unhurt, and a locally fabricated gun was recovered from the suspect.

“The command carried out a coordinated rescue operation at a particular criminal hideout situated at a remote side of Gweda Malam area, connecting Numan and Demsa LGAs.

“Rescue operations had commenced from February 21, 2025, in various criminal hideouts within the state.

“It yielded positive results as one Tahamado Jonathan Demian (34) and a member of the same church with the victims, was arrested for their kidnapping.

“The command’s planned operation had successfully rescued the two reverend fathers unhurt, and no dime was paid as ransom,” he said.

According to Nguroje, the victims were receiving medical attention.

He further stated that the suspect had been taken into custody for discreet investigation. (NAN)