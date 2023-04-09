Police arrest another Kuje jail escapee in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State command of the Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested 24-year-old Salisu Buhari who escaped from Kuje prison during a jail break last year and 27-year-old Zubairu Ali for the alleged theft of a motorcycle in Nasarawa LGA of Nasarawa State.
In a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ramhan Nansel in Lafia, the state capital and obtained by Daily Trust on Sunday, the duo have been terrorising and causing sleepless nights for the residents of the council and its environ.
He said the two suspects were arrested by the police operatives attached to Nasarawa Division in a sting operation.
The statement which read part affirmed that “On 6/4/2023 at about 2200hrs, Police operatives attached to Nasarawa Division in a sting operation arrested the duo of Zubairu Ali 27-year-old and Salisu Buhari 24-year-old for motorcycle theft in Nasarawa LGA of Nasarawa State.”
According to the statement, preliminary investigation, however, showed that the suspects were responsible for most motorcycle snatching and theft in Nasarawa LGA and its environs.
The command’s PPRO, Nansel, explained that upon interrogation, Salisu Buhari confessed to having escaped from Kuje Prison when the facility was attacked last year, linked up with his crony, and went into a criminal venture.
He said, “The Commissioner of Police, Mr Maiyaki Baba, has ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), in Lafia, for an exhaustive investigation.”