Police arrest another Kuje jail escapee in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State command of the Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested 24-year-old Salisu Buhari who escaped from Kuje prison during a jail break last year and 27-year-old Zubairu Ali for the alleged theft of a motorcycle in Nasarawa LGA of Nasarawa State.

In a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ramhan Nansel in Lafia, the state capital and obtained by Daily Trust on Sunday, the duo have been terrorising and causing sleepless nights for the residents of the council and its environ.

He said the two suspects were arrested by the police operatives attached to Nasarawa Division in a sting operation.

The statement which read part affirmed that “On 6/4/2023 at about 2200hrs, Police operatives attached to Nasarawa Division in a sting operation arrested the duo of Zubairu Ali 27-year-old and Salisu Buhari 24-year-old for motorcycle theft in Nasarawa LGA of Nasarawa State.”