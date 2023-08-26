Police arrest alleged killer of Benue retired Justice

The police in Benue State have arrested a suspected killer of Justice Margaret Igbeta, a retired President of Customary Court of Appeal. Igbeta’s lifeless body…

The police in Benue State have arrested a suspected killer of Justice Margaret Igbeta, a retired President of Customary Court of Appeal.

Igbeta’s lifeless body was allegedly found in a pool of blood Thursday night at her home on Wantor Kwange Street in Makurdi, the state capital.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Catherine Anene in a statement on Saturday stated that one Aondohemba Joseph had been arrested in connection with the murder, adding that some exhibits were recovered from him.

“On 24/8/2023 at about 1530hrs, information was received at ‘E’ Police Division Makurdi, that Justice Margaret Mary Igbeta (rtd) could not respond to calls and was nowhere to be found. Detectives were immediately deployed for investigation.

Insecurity: Police commissioner meets heads of security agencies in Plateau

Muhammed Jajere: Reps will provide acceptable legal framework for sports

“A search conducted within her house on Wantor Kwange Street, Gboko road, Makurdi led to the discovery of her dead body in a pool of blood inside her kitchen. It was also observed that she had deep cuts at her back.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of one Aondohemba Joseph and recovery of exhibits for detailed investigation,” the PPRO stated.

Anene while commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, informed that the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, CP Bartholomew Nnamdi Onyeka, condemned this dastardly act and assured the public of his commitment to ensure that he unravel the mystery behind the death and bring the perpetrators to book.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...