Police arrest 93 within 1 week in Kano

The police in Kano State say they have arrested 93 suspects for various crimes within one week in Kano State.

The Commissioner of Police in Kano, Muhammed Usaini Gumel, made this known while briefing journalists on Wednesday.

Gumel revealed that preliminary investigation established reasonable suspicion of the suspects for being saboteurs and criminals sponsored to disrupt the inauguration of the new governor and his deputy.

He said some of them were found in possession of dangerous weapons and more disturbingly, “acting under the influence of illicit drugs, substances and in preparation for the launching of those weapons to rob, commit culpable homicide, and eventually disrupt the entire inauguration processes.

“All the suspects will therefore be charged to court on those offenses. I am confident that the Law courts will take the appropriate steps and actions that will serve as deterrence against any other prospective criminals.”

