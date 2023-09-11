Police arrest 9 suspected robbers, others in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested nine suspected armed robbers, motorcycle thieves, and vandals in various locations in the state. The state Police…

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, said one vehicle, two motorcycles, and aluminum wire were recovered from them.

The PPRO disclosed in a statement that, “On 14/8/2023 at about 1700hrs, one Buhari Musa (38) of Daushe village reported at Ringim police station that on 13/8/2023, his Golf 3 green-coloured vehicle with registration number LKJ 254 XA valued at N1 million developed a mechanical fault and was parked at the frontage of one Abdurrashid of Jigawar Kadage village with his consent.’

‘’But unfortunately on the same date at about 0600hrs, he discovered that the said vehicle was carted away by (an) unknown person (s).”

The statement revealed that on receipt of the report, a team of policemen swung into action and arrested one Idris Dahiru (27) and one Auawalu Adamu (20) of Ganjin Gebi village, Ringim LGA, among others.

