Police arrest 8 over murder of man in Edo

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested eight persons over the death of a 38-year-old man, Osayomore Alex.

City & Crime gathered that the incident happened in Ikpe community in Ikpoba Okha LGA during a fight between two youth groups.

The command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said the DPO of Idogbo informed that two youth groups clashed in Ikpe community over a land issue and that in the process one Osayomore Alex was shot dead.

Chidi said the police mobilised to the scene and restored normalcy in the community and arrested eight suspects in connection with the killing.

He added that one pump action gun and one vehicle were recovered from the suspects.

