Police arrest 7 suspected kidnappers in Benue

The police in Benue State have arrested seven suspects for kidnapping and armed robbery and arraigned 37 others over alleged arson.

Spokeswoman of the command, SP Catherine Anene, in a statement on Tuesday, said the command would not tolerate criminals.

The statement reads in part: “It has become a trend in the state, where people who should team up with the police are busy burning houses and destroying property.

“The CP cited examples of cases of mischief by fire at Oju and Logo, where he has arrested and arraigned 37 suspects. He promised not to relent on the fight against crime.”

The police spokeswoman further disclosed that following reports of kidnapping within Ogbadibo and Ohimini LGAs the command deployed teams to survey the areas during which a surveillance patrol on June 27, received information about suspected kidnappers that were lodged in a hotel in Orokam, Ogbadibo LGA.

She explained that a search conducted in the hotel led to the arrest of five suspects: Idris Ibrahim, Sani Mohammed, Homidu Dauda, Aliyu Adamu and Salisu Yakubu, who lodged in a room and attempted to escape on sighting the police.

Anene said that the suspects who claimed to be herders could not give a satisfactory account of themselves and their mission in the hotel, adding that items recovered from them included a pair of one camouflage trousers, one beret and one motorcycle.

The statement reads further: “On 21/6/2023 at about 1145hrs information was received that three armed men invaded Tse-Agbu village in Logo Local Government Area and kidnapped one Idang Francis. While escaping with the victim, the suspects were intercepted and the victim rescued. Two of the suspects escaped to a nearby forest while one was arrested.

“On 2/6/2023 at about 2020hrs, while an anti-kidnapping police team was on routine patrol at Lubona Junction, Gboko, they intercepted and arrested one Terhide Kende who was reasonably suspected to have concealed arms in his bag. On-the-spot search of the suspect led to the recovery of one locally made pistol loaded with ammunition.”

