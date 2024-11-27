Police arrest 7 over illicit drugs in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested seven suspects for allegedly dealing in illicit drugs in the state.

The spokesman of the command, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to newsmen while reeling out the achievements of the command in some parts of the state, particularly in Ughelli, Sapele, Ekpan, Warri and environs.

Edafe said the suspects were arrested when the operatives of CP – Special Assignment Team (CP – SAT) raided identified illicit drugs warehouse situated along Shell road in Sapele town.

He said the suspects, who live in Sapele, were from Anambra, Ebonyi, Delta and Adamawa states.

He gave the name of the suspects as Chukwudi Ruben, 28, from Anambra; Justice Chire, 19, Anambra; Igwe Solomon, 27, Ebonyi; Peter Irikefe, 44, Delta; Emmanuel John, 32, Adamawa; Alex Peter, 29; and David Dominic, 30.

Edafe added a major drug distributor, one Uzochukwu Obiora, aka, Obigod, as currently on the run.

He said a Toyota Camry with registration number KJA 996 BH used in the distribution of the drugs was recovered.

Drugs recovered from the warehouse were multiple bottles of codeine, multiple sachets of tramadol, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, multiple sachets of phenol drug named Canadian Loud and other prohibited drugs.

Edafe said the raid of the warehouse followed intelligence gathered from various kidnappers, armed robbers and cultist who confessed to patronising drug cartels to boost themselves before embarking on their nefarious activities.

He added that the raid was geared towards curtailing the activities of the drug cartels, starting with a hidden warehouse situated along Shell road area of Sapele town.