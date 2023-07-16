Police arrest 7 kidnappers, recover firearms

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested seven suspected kidnappers syndicate and recovered four different calibres of locally made firearms in Alkaleri Local Government of…

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested seven suspected kidnappers syndicate and recovered four different calibres of locally made firearms in Alkaleri Local Government of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakil, disclosed this in a statement and listed the names of the suspects to include Isah Gambo, Hamza Ali, Ali Isyaku, Danlami Isyaku, Abubakar Isyaku Adamu Alhaji Lado, Usman Dan Asibi alias Na Mansur, all of Mansur and Papa Yalo villages in Alkaleri LGA.

According to Wakil, the suspects were arrested by detectives attached to the Alkaleri Divisional Police headquarters in collaboration with professional hunters, who randomly raided some identified black spots at Babarko village in Pali District and Yalo Karekare Digare and Gwana villages between July 10 and 13.

Wakil explained that preliminary investigation uncovered that the aforementioned suspects are the notorious kidnappers terrorizing the Alkaleri community and beyond.

He added that raids and searches were conducted at their various hideouts and the following calibres of prohibited firearms were recovered: One locally-made revolver pistol, one locally-made AK-47 rifle, one locally-made fabricated pistol and one locally-made pump action rifle.

He stated that in another operation, one Munkailu Haruna, 22, of Gandiyel village in Itas Gadau Local Government Area was arrested for alleged armed robbery following the complaint of one Saleh Ahmadu of Ayas village, Jama’are LGA, who is a commercial motorcyclist that on July 13, two unknown persons boarded his unregistered motorcycle from Jama’are town to Arabic Teachers College Jama’are located on the outskirts of Jama’are where they hit him on the head with an iron rod and made away with his motorcyclist, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

