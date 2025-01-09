Police arrest 5 suspected fraudsters in Yobe

The Yobe State Police Command has arrested a five-member syndicate that specialised in defrauding unsuspecting victims.

SP Dungus Abdulkarim, the Police Public Relations Officer, Yobe State Command, said the suspects: Abdullahi Suleman, Sani Salisu, Nasiru Mohd, all from Gombe State, while Alhasan Illiya, from Potiskum LGA, Yobe State and Weti Mohd from Ngorore, Adamawa State, were apprehended by the joint operations of the State Intelligence Department (SID) and Tarmuwa Divisional Police Headquarters.

He said, “Their modus operandi involves approaching targets, pretending to be travellers seeking assistance, and subsequently deceiving them into parting with large sums of money under the guise of performing fetish works to ward off enemies and bringing prosperity.

The syndicate’s latest victim, Mallam Audu Shehu of Shekau Village, Tarmuwa LGA, was defrauded of N500,000. However, the stolen money was recovered intact during a search of the suspects’ possessions.

“The suspects confessed to the crime, revealing that this was their first operation in Yobe State, although they had been active in Adamawa, Gombe, and Taraba states for over three years.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Ahmed, has reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring security and safety in the state.

He urged the public to be cautious of impostors posing as marabouts or security agents to defraud community members.

The command advised residents to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station and remain vigilant.