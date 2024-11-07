✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Police arrest 5 suspected cultists, recover vehicles in Delta

    By Idris Umar Momoh

The Delta State Police Command has arrested five suspected members of cult groups in Oton community and Sapele town in the state.

City & Crime reports that the suspects were arrested by operatives of Commissioner of Police’s Special Assignment Team.

The spokesman of the command, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Asaba.

Edafe gave the names of the suspects to include Eremoje Dudun Oritsedere, aka (General), 34, Emmanuel Irhurhu (29), Godstime Jacob (25), Ighene Jeffrey (29) and Iboyi Gain (33).

He also added that some were arrested at Jesse, Mosoghar communities in Ethiope west and Warri South West Local Government Areas.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that they were suspected to be members of the supreme Vikings Confraternity.

Edafe explained that the suspects were arrested on the strength of confessions made by one Philip Okunumah aka “G3” of Jesse in Ethiope West LGA Delta State.

He said the suspect (Philip Okunumah), who was earlier arrested, confessed to be involved in series of cult-related killings in the state.

The command’s image maker, said an abandoned operational Toyota Corolla with Reg No KWL 635 BU and a Beretta Pistol loaded with four rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the arrested suspects.

 

