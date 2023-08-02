Police Arrest 5 for buying, selling stolen phones

The police in Niger State have arrested five phone repairers at the Minna popular Obasanjo Commercial Complex for allegedly buying and selling stolen phones. The…

The police in Niger State have arrested five phone repairers at the Minna popular Obasanjo Commercial Complex for allegedly buying and selling stolen phones.

The police spokesman in the state, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, while parading the suspects, said the buyers were disclosed to the police by the suspects arrested in connection with robberies at Morris, Brighter, Mandela, Tunga, Farm Centre, David Mark Road and Mobile Quarters areas of Minna.

He gave the names of the suspects as Ahmed Sani, aka Balarabe (23), Abdullahi Abubakar, aka Mourinho (37), Auwal Saidu (25) and Abdulkareem Musa (30), as well as Safianu Ibrahim (21), a phone repairer at the Chanchaga Area.

Abiodun said One Murtala Junaidu (21), a tricycle rider residing in the Makera area of Minna was also arrested with a tricycle for conveying robbers during their operations between the hours of 10pm and 5am.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...