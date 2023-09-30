Police arrest 4 suspected kidnappers, rescue victims

The Police in Benue State have arrested four suspected kidnappers and rescued six victims from their hideouts in Agbanor village in Okpokwu Local Government Area…

The Police in Benue State have arrested four suspected kidnappers and rescued six victims from their hideouts in Agbanor village in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The state’s police command’s spokesman, Catherine Anene, said the suspects were apprehended after the police launched a manhunt to rescue six females abducted on their way to farm in the neighbouring Ado LGA of the state.

Anene listed the names of the four suspects as Muhammed Ibrahim, Usman Sule, Azoto Alhaji and Abubakar Shehu.

She said, “On 22/9/2023 at about 1700hrs, information was received at Ado Police Division that four girls and two women were kidnapped while they were on their way to the farm in Utonkon District. During investigation, the police in collaboration with other security agencies trailed and stormed their hideout in Agbanor village, Okpokwu Local Government Area.

“On sighting the police, one of the suspects engaged them in a gun duel but was over powered by the police and arrested with one single barrel gun loaded with two live cartridges. Three other suspects were also arrested within the area.”

Anene, however, said the six rescued victims have received treatment at the hospital and are reunited with their families, adding that investigation is still ongoing to arrest more suspects at large.

