✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News

Police arrest 4 over robbery in Edo

edo
    By Usman A. Bello

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested one Osakpolor Edobor (20), Oshoike Malik (23), Aliu Rabak (27) and  Alor Ojo  (24) over alleged robbery at a house in South Ibie, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State. 

 The state Police Commissioner, Umoru Ozigi, said one Daramola Gabriel reported at the station that armed robbers invaded his house at the back of a hotel at South-Ibie, and stole valuables worth millions of naira.

 He said the complainant, while at the park trying to board a vehicle, spotted a young man wearing his stolen diamond earring and headphones and informed the police. 

SPONSOR AD

He said the police promptly took action and arrested the suspect, Osakpolor Edobor (20), who confessed to having purchased the items from someone at a hotel in South-Ibie.

The commissioner said further investigation led to the arrest of three other suspects, namely   Oshoike Malik, Aliu Rabak and Alor Ojo.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.
More Stories