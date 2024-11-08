Police arrest 4 over robbery in Edo

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested one Osakpolor Edobor (20), Oshoike Malik (23), Aliu Rabak (27) and Alor Ojo (24) over alleged robbery at a house in South Ibie, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The state Police Commissioner, Umoru Ozigi, said one Daramola Gabriel reported at the station that armed robbers invaded his house at the back of a hotel at South-Ibie, and stole valuables worth millions of naira.

He said the complainant, while at the park trying to board a vehicle, spotted a young man wearing his stolen diamond earring and headphones and informed the police.

He said the police promptly took action and arrested the suspect, Osakpolor Edobor (20), who confessed to having purchased the items from someone at a hotel in South-Ibie.

The commissioner said further investigation led to the arrest of three other suspects, namely Oshoike Malik, Aliu Rabak and Alor Ojo.