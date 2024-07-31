Police arrest 31 suspected kidnappers, others in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa state police command has arrested 11 suspected kidnappers for allegedly terrorising residents of Nunku village in Akwanga LGA and in Masaka, Karu LGA…

The command also apprehended 13 robbery suspects in Karu LGA .

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shehu Umar-Nadada, while parading the suspects in Lafia, said one of the suspects who has been on the wanted list of the command over kidnapping in Doma, Lafia and Keana LGAs of the state was arrested.

His words, “On 28/06/2024 at about 2230hrs, an intelligence-led raid was carried out by police operatives attached to Masaka Division where the trio of Ahmadu Ibrahim (20), Mohammed Abubakar (30) and Jibrin Ahmadu (30) were arrested.”

The police boss added that the suspects had confessed to be members of the criminal gang carrying out kidnapping activities in Assakio, Gallo and Mankwar areas, all in Lafia East.