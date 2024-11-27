Police arrest commercial drivers over robbery in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has arrested three suspected armed robbers who allegedly disguised themselves as commercial drivers in the state.

City & Crime gathered that the suspects in some cases go to clubs, lure young girls with huge sums of money and eventually rob them in a lonely road.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this to newsmen, gave the names of the suspects as Vincent Omonigho (22), Omoni Ebi (34), and Tive Paul (33).

Edafe said the suspects were arrested in Abraka and Okuokoko in Okpe Local Government Area.

He said the Divisional Police Officer of Ekpan police station, on receipt of the complaint, embarked on an intelligence investigation which led to the arrest of the suspects.

The command’s image maker said the suspects robbed one of their victims and transferred the sum of N750,000 from her bank account.

He said the suspects also collected the victim’s iPhone 15 pro max and iPhone 13 pro max.