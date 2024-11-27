✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News

Police arrest commercial drivers over robbery in Delta

    By Idris Umar Momoh 

The Delta State Police Command has arrested three suspected armed robbers who allegedly disguised themselves as commercial drivers in the state.

City & Crime gathered that the suspects in some cases go to clubs, lure young girls with huge sums of money and eventually rob them in a lonely road. 

The spokesperson of the command, SP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this to newsmen, gave the names of the suspects as Vincent Omonigho (22), Omoni Ebi (34), and Tive Paul (33).

SPONSOR AD

Edafe said the suspects were arrested in Abraka and Okuokoko in Okpe Local Government Area.

He said the Divisional Police Officer of Ekpan police station, on receipt of the complaint, embarked on an intelligence investigation which led to the arrest of the suspects.

The command’s image maker said the suspects robbed one of their victims and transferred the sum of N750,000 from her bank account.

He said the suspects also collected the victim’s iPhone 15 pro max and iPhone 13 pro max.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories