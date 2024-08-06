Police arrest 3 over robbery, murder in Ekiti

Operatives of the Ekiti State Police Command have arrested three suspects allegedly behind the killing of a woman, Aina Adeyemi, near the satelite campus of…

Operatives of the Ekiti State Police Command have arrested three suspects allegedly behind the killing of a woman, Aina Adeyemi, near the satelite campus of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, and stealing her motorcycle.

The police spokesman in the state, DSP Sunday Abutu, said investigation by the command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) led to the arrest of one Omoyaye Ayodele in Akure, Ondo State, and that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to have taken part in the crime and mentioned one Ojo Temidayo and Busarí Lookman as his accomplices.

Abutu said that effort by RRS led to the arrest of Busari who confessed during interrogation that he was the one who shot the victim and robbed her of N155,000 and motorcycle.

He further said, “He (Busari) mentioned Omowaye Ayodele and Ojo Temidayo as his accomplices, including one Sunday Onyema who is at large.

“The money robbed was handed over to Omowaye Ayodele and N50,000 was given to him as his own share.

“Omowaye Ayodele further confessed that he was also a member of a syndicate that recently kidnapped Prof. Femi Olaofe at the Federal Housing Area, Ado-Ekiti.

“He stated that he was arrested in 2015 for kidnapping, imprisoned and released on 24/05/2024 after completing his jail term.

“Omowaye Ayodele confessed also that himself and his gang members attacked and robbed Point of Sale (POS) operators in Ado-Ekiti.”

“Ojo Temidayo confessed that he was an Indian hemp seller and a fraudster.”