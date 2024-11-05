Police arrest 3 over cult clash in Edo

The police in Edo State have arrested three suspects, Nosakhare Umuwagbe(34), Frank Abumere (35) and Suleman Abba (22), following the renewed cult violence in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Umoru Ozigi, said Nosakhare Umuwagbe and Frank Abumere were arrested along the Benin/Auchi bypass at y Iguomo community in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state.

He said Suleman Abba, was arrested with their operational vehicle, a Toyota Yaris car, adding that other members of the gang escaped arrest with their firearms.

According to him, they were arrested by the operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit during a stop and search duty.

He said, “During the operation, the police intercepted a motorcycle with two passengers, Nosakhare Umuwagbe and Frank Abumere, who fled on sighting the officers but were pursued and apprehended by the operatives.’’