Police arrest 3 gun manufacturers in Benue

The police in Benue State have arrested three suspects from different locations of the state for their alleged involvement in arms manufacturing for kidnappers and armed robbers.

State Commissioner of Police, Steve Yabnet, who addressed journalists in Makurdi, said feats were made in some operations carried out in the past week by operatives of the command.

Yabnet explained that while two of the suspects were apprehended in Kwande LGA, the remaining one was arrested at Daudu community of Guma LGA of the state.

He said, “Following credible information gathered about criminals manufacturing arms at Mbaafa, Adikpo in Kwande Local Government Area, a team of detectives was deployed to investigate the case.

“On 11/1/2025 at about 1430hrs (2:30pm), police stormed the said factory at Mbaafa and arrested one Friday Aduduakamve and Iorwashima Iornyume aka “AK-35” all males of the same address.

“On-the-spot search of the factory led to the recovery of nine fabricated pistols, one yet-to-be-completed AK-47 rifle, two gas cylinders, one filing machine, four other machines and many other tools for fabricating rifles.

“As police detectives began intelligence gathering on criminal activities in Daudu, information was received that one Meme Ihoon ‘m’ 50yrs was responsible for all short arms been used by kidnappers, armed robbers and cultists in Daudu.

“During investigation, the said suspect was arrested on 10/1/2025 at about 0800 hours, and six 6 Dane guns and three long pipes used for fabricating guns were recovered from his house. The suspect confessed to have been producing and selling arms.”

The commissioner added that investigation was ongoing to arrest other criminals connected with the case.