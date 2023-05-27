Police arrest 3 for gang raping 12-year-old girl

Bauchi State Police Command said it has arrested three suspects for luring and gang raping a 12-year-old girl at Dambam Market in Dambam Local Government…

Bauchi State Police Command said it has arrested three suspects for luring and gang raping a 12-year-old girl at Dambam Market in Dambam Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakil, who disclosed the arrest, said another suspect who allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl, as well as other criminals were also arrested.

Wakil said on May 18, a distress call was received from a medical doctor serving in General Hospital Dambam who disclosed the girl was discovered to have been raped upon medical examination.

“Investigation revealed that on 17/05/2023, the victim while hawking Soybean cake (awara) at Dambam market was lured by a group of three persons to the outskirts of the market and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

Wakil said three suspects including Babangida Buba, Kamisu Garba and Yahaya Babayo were arrested for interrogation, adding that all the suspects confessed to the crime.

“The investigation is ongoing, after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution,” he said.