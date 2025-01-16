Police Arrest 3 for armed robbery in Benue

The Police in Benue State have arrested three suspects linked to armed robbery in separate operations across different areas of the state.

The spokeswoman for the command, CSP Catherine Anene, in a statement yesterday on behalf of the state’s Police Commissioner, Steve Yabnet, noted that two of the suspects robbed three brothers who were on a business expedition to Adikpo, Kwande LGA, while the remaining one was nabbed in the act around Agan village of Makurdi LGA.

“On 05/01/2025 at about 130hrs, three brothers embarked on a journey to Kwande for their personal business. They boarded a motorcycle from Obudu LGA of Cross River State to Adikpo but the cyclist decided to divert to a different destination and called his gang members to rob them, unknown to him that one of them understood the language in which he spoke.

“He explained to his brothers that the cyclist was planning evil against them so they ran away. The cyclist and his cohorts still chased them into the bush and robbed them of the French currency (CFA franc) and naira they had.

“They also lynched one of the victims; one sustained grievous injuries while the other escaped. The two perpetrators, one Terhemba Abugh ‘m’ and Shima Terseer ‘m’ of the same address were arrested.

“Investigation is ongoing to arrest other suspects involved in this barbaric act,” she stated.

Anene further explained that following an armed robbery incident reported on January 12 (12/01/2025) at about 9:50pm, the police patrol team within the area moved swiftly and arrested one Aondoseer Nguetar, a male of Agan North Bank, Makurdi.

The police spokeswoman added that Nguetar confessed to the crime and that investigation was ongoing to arrest other suspects at large.

Anene, therefore, called on parents, religious leaders and traditional rulers to join the police in the fight against criminality as the need to continue to train young people on cultural and religious values cannot be overemphasised in order to help check the excesses of today’s crime.