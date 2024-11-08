Police arrest 3 for allegedly beheading motorcyclist; 2 for inciting mob in Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested three suspects accused of beheading a motorcyclist in the Asunlere area of Oke-Oyi, Ilorin and stolen his machine thereafter.

Police gave the names of the three suspects as Peter Samuel, Jeremiah Tiozinda and Sunday Agbenke.

Parading them in Ilorin, the state Police Commissioner, Victor Olaiya, described the incident as “A horrific act of criminality.”

SPONSOR AD

Olaiya explained that they received a report of the discovery of a headless body lying near a stream within the area, which prompted investigation.

He said, “Photographic evidence was captured, revealing a significant mark of violence around the neck, indicating that the head was severed.’’

The CP said the body was subsequently evacuated and deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital morgue, pending an autopsy.

According to him, “At the crime scene, detectives recovered an Itel android phone, suspected to belong to one of the assailants, as well as a motorcycle believed to be the deceased’s property.

‘’Further searches revealed that the deceased’s phone was also found on him.’’

According to Olaiya, the individuals confessed to committing the crime and dumping the head at a nearby stream.

Meanwhile, the CP said in a separate incident, a farmer was mistakenly targeted and pursued by villagers and motorcycle operators (Okada riders), who wrongly suspected him of his involvement in the crime.

He said, while this individual sought refuge at the Oke-Oyi Police Division, his vehicle, which was lawfully parked, was severely damaged by one Yusuf Abdulkareem (22) and Jaiyeola Fatai (female, 40) and others at large.

“Both individuals have been apprehended and all the suspects will be arraigned in court,” Olaiya submitted.