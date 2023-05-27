Police arrest 26 suspected kidnappers, rescue victims

The Nasarawa State command of the Nigeria Police Force said it has apprehended 26 suspected kidnappers who have been terrorising the peace of residents in…

The command also said that its personnel rescued two of the victims who were recently kidnapped from Wamba Local Government Area of the state while combing the entire area.

Parading all the suspected criminals who were arrested for different crimes across the state, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said the command also nabbed 13 suspected cultists who have been tormenting and intimidating residents of the Karu LGA of the state.

According to him, “Based on credible intelligence, on 23/05/2023 at about 4pm, a team of Mobile Policemen attached to Operation Restore Peace, stormed a kidnappers hideout located at Ambaka village of Farin Ruwa Development Area in Wamba LGA of the state.

“They were able to rescue two kidnap victims who had been held hostage for some time now, and arrested five kidnappers namely: Sale Adamu 34; Idi Halilu 27; Abdul Sale 20; Mallam Gambo 48; and Goma Halilu 20, all male of Ambaka village.”

“The suspects have confessed to be responsible for series of kidnapping in Ambaka village and environs,” he said.

DSP Nansel appreciated the police officers attached to the Anti-Kidnapping unit of the command, led by SP Lapshak Lenka, for working tirelessly to apprehend the suspected kidnappers and rescue the victims.