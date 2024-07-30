✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Crime
Police arrest 22 suspects, recover stolen goods in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested 22 suspected thieves, rustlers and drug dealers/users and recovered several stolen items, including a motorcycle, cows, a plasma…

one of the suspects
    By Ali Rabu Ali

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested 22 suspected thieves, rustlers and drug dealers/users and recovered several stolen items, including a motorcycle, cows, a plasma TV, copper wires and illicit drugs.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, said a patrol team from Babura Division arrested one Nasiru S. Kaila (29) in possession of a stolen Samsung plasma TV.

In another incident, Shiisu said operatives from Kazaure Division responded to a distress call from BUA Construction Company, arrested suspects and recovered a stolen 150A battery.

While assuring citizens of the command’s commitment to combat crime and maintain public safety, he said, “This is a significant achievement in our efforts to reduce crime in Jigawa State. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure justice is served and our communities are protected.”

 

