Police arrest 22 suspects, recover stolen goods in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested 22 suspected thieves, rustlers and drug dealers/users and recovered several stolen items, including a motorcycle, cows, a plasma TV, copper wires and illicit drugs.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, said a patrol team from Babura Division arrested one Nasiru S. Kaila (29) in possession of a stolen Samsung plasma TV.

In another incident, Shiisu said operatives from Kazaure Division responded to a distress call from BUA Construction Company, arrested suspects and recovered a stolen 150A battery.

While assuring citizens of the command’s commitment to combat crime and maintain public safety, he said, “This is a significant achievement in our efforts to reduce crime in Jigawa State. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure justice is served and our communities are protected.”