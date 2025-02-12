Police arrest 20 kidnappers, 320 phone snatchers, others in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested 20 suspected kidnappers and 320 phone snatchers.
The Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, while parading the suspects at the police headquarters on Tuesday, stated that the arrests were made between December 31, 2024, and February 11, 2025.
He revealed that a total of over 580 suspects were arrested during the period for various criminal offences, including armed robbery, car theft and motorcycle snatching.
He also said more than 30 kidnap victims were rescued and had been reunited with their families.
According to Muhammad, the success of the operation was due to intelligence-driven efforts, collaboration with security agencies, and cooperation from the public.
“Between December 31, 2024, and now, we have arrested over 580 suspects for different crimes and recovered stolen properties and illegal weapons, including 34 stolen motorcycles, 10 stolen vehicles, one submachine gun, and four AK-47 rifles,” he said.
Other recovered items included two pistols, 28 rounds of live ammunition with five magazines, 52 rustled cows, four sledgehammers, and 20 bags of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis.
The commissioner warned criminals that Kaduna is no longer a haven for illegal activities, emphasising that the police command will continue to strengthen intelligence networks, enhance response capabilities, and collaborate with other security agencies to dismantle criminal syndicates in the state.
