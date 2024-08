The police have arrested two men over their alleged involvement in the looting of palliative rice during the #EndBadGovernance protest. City & Crime reports that…

The police have arrested two men over their alleged involvement in the looting of palliative rice during the #EndBadGovernance protest.

City & Crime reports that the Commissioner of Police (CP), Funsho Adegboye, who disclosed this while briefing journalists on the protest, said the suspects were part of the hoodlums who looted palliative rice from a truck in Urora community in Uhunmwonde LGA near Benin City.

The CP cautioned against spreading rumours about the unshared government rice.