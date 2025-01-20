Police arrest 2 over Kidnapping, murder in Edo

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested two suspects identified as Pedro Festus and Omorodion Felix, over alleged kidnapping and murder in Edo State.

The suspects, who are members of a three-man gang, it was learnt are member of a kidnapping gang specialised in kidnapping and car snatching in Delta and Edo states.

The suspects, it was gathered attacked a man identified as Joseph at Uwore community in front of his house and whisked him into a bush along the Benin-Akure Road.

SPONSOR AD

The victim was reportedly driving into his compound when the suspects blocked his vehicle at a gun point and whisked him away in his car

It was further learnt the suspects after the kidnapping, demanded for N10 million ransom but the family were able to raised N250,000 and sent to them while negotiation continues.

The suspected after collecting the money N250,000 reportedly killed the victim as ransom negotiation was still ongoing and sold his vehicle to an unknown buyer.

The suspect were later arrested by the police and confessed to the crime and murdering of the victim who identified them as neighbours in the same community.

City and Crime, learnt that one of the suspects, Pedro was arrested for armed robbery and charged to court with the name Ikoowonsa Owege but escaped from custody during #EndSars protest in 2020.

The suspect after escaping from prison change his name to Pedro Festus and using the name to commit series of kidnapping and murder in the state.

The command spokesperson, CSP Moses Yamu, who confirmed the incident, said investigation is ongoing to arrest the flee members of the gang.

He said two pump action and one cut-to size guns were recovered from them, adding that they have confessed to the crime and could be charged to court.

The one of the suspect in an interview, Pedro, said they killed the victim because he identified him as member of the same community.

He said in the process of negotiation, the victim’s phone battery ran down, adding that while the negotiation was ongoing, the victim identified me because we are neighbours.

He said he ordered his accomplice to kill him since he has identified him.