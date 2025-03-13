Police arrest 2 over Benue LG unrest

The police in Benue State have arrested two people in connection with a violent protest in Gwer West Local Government Area which resulted in the burning of the council secretariat, the chief’s palace and other properties.

Daily Trust had reported how a violent protest broke out early Tuesday in Naka, the headquarters of Gwer West LGA following the killing of three members of the Benue State Civil Protection Guards by armed invaders on Monday evening.

Police spokesperson in the state, CSP Catherine Anene, in a statement on Wednesday, said a report from the Naka Police Division suggested that the protest erupted on March 11, 2025, at about 9am following the alleged killing of three youths by suspected armed invaders.

She said that in response, the Commissioner of Police, CP Steve Yabanet, accompanied by heads of security agencies and the Governor’s Security Adviser, Col. Alexander Ashongu (rtd), swiftly moved to the area to assess the situation.

“Upon arrival at the scene, It was gathered that some suspected herders had attacked and killed three youths in the area. Consequently, the youths mobilised themselves for a protest that eventually became violent and led to the destruction of the local government secretariat, Ter Nagi’s palace and properties of other prominent sons of Gwer-west.

“The increased presence of police teams assisted the division to put the situation under control. Two ring leaders of the youth were arrested and investigation is ongoing,” Anene stated.

The police spokesperson, while expressing condolences to the bereaved families, added that the CP Yabanet condemned both the killings and the subsequent destruction of property and assured residents that those responsible for the violence would face justice.