Police arrest 2 over attack on Edo community

The police in Edo State have arrested two suspects, Edobor Edwin and Osator over an attack on Iguikpe community and injured one Victor Ogierioba and Efe Agbaoghogho.
It was alleged that Edobor Edwin, a former Okiaghele (youth leader) led thugs to attack the community and injured the two persons.
The spokesperson of the state command, CSP Moses Yamu, said the police received a report that the former Okiaghele of Iguikpe community in Benin City led thugs to the community, shooting sporadically.
He said following the shooting, the incumbent Okiaghele (Youth leader) of the community, Victor Ogierioba and one Efe Agbaoghogho sustained fatal gunshot injuries on the stomach and face respectively.
He said the police responded swiftly and arrested one Osator and Edobor Edwin, the principal suspects in the attack.
He said efforts were on to arrest other fleeing suspects in the attack while the arrested suspects would be charged to court after investigation.
