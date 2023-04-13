Police arrest 2 for killing OAU student

The Osun State Police Command on Wednesday said it had arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 500 level student of…

Ahinze was mobbed to death by fellow students inside the Awo Hall of residence of the OAU campus on Monday over a missing phone.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Osun State, Yemisi Opalola, while confirming the arrest of the two students, said police had begun investigation into the incident.

She warned students to desist from jungle justice as she vowed that the killers of the student would not go unpunished.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, said preliminary investigation revealed that the student died of a mob action on the allegation that he stole a phone.

The vice chancellor of the university, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, described the incident as unfortunate.

Bamire said the action of the mob violated the law of the country and the university’s regulations.

He commiserated with the parents of the deceased and prayed that God grant them the fortitude to bear loss.