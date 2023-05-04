Police arrest 12 over ‘attempts to overthrow’ community leaders in Edo

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested 12 suspects over alleged cultism and attempt to overthrow community leaders in the state. It was…

It was learnt that the suspects were invited by an indigene of the community to overthrow the Enogie and other leaders of Ikhueniro community and install their own person.

Parading the suspects, the command’s spokesman, Chidi Nwanbuzor, said the suspects were arrested at Ikhueniro community, Ikpoba Okha LGA of the state, by the command’s Intelligence Rapid Respond Squad.

He said, “The police received intelligence report that a group of deadly cultists of Eiye confraternity invaded the Ikhueniro community and attacked the community leaders with a view to overthrow them and install certain persons in their local leadership positions.

He said the police stormed the scene and arrested 12 suspects with arms and ammunition before they could carry out the attack.

Chidi gave the names of the suspects as Osagiede Kenneth, 27, Ogu Emmanuel, 33, Monday Ohenhen, 35, Iyayi Odemwingie, 30, Osaro Okoromose, 28, Adamu Babangida, 28, Nnamdi Chidi, 33, Osayawe Osamusonyi, 26, Osagie Eriyo, 42, Uchena Sunday, 23, Momoh Lawal, 27, and Favour Lawal, 23.

“The suspects confessed to being members of Eiye confraternity. They also confessed to being in the Ikhueniro community to carry out attacks on some leaders of the community,” he said.

He said the suspects would soon be charged to court.

According to him, items recovered from them were one pump-action gun, four live cartridges, and nine expended cartridges.

In an interview with journalists, one of the suspects, Ogu Emmanuel, said they were not in the community to carry out attacks on community leaders as alleged.

“My friend named Federal told me that I should call my friends to come for enjoyment, and that one Enogie asked him to come and celebrate with him on his installation.

“We went to the community in three vehicles, and the vigilantes stopped us as we were entering the community. They searched us but found no arms with us but we were arrested and brought to the station by the police,” he claimed.

Ogun said the gun and the vigilante jacket recovered were found in Federal’s vehicle, who is a member of the vigilante in the area.