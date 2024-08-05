Police arrest 108 suspects for defying curfew in Yobe

The Yobe State Police Command has arrested 108 suspects for various crimes, including those who defied the curfew in the state. This was contained in…

The Yobe State Police Command has arrested 108 suspects for various crimes, including those who defied the curfew in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the spokesman of the command, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim. He said that during day three of the protest, the command recorded significant damage to public infrastructure, private businesses and unrest, leading to injuries, losses and casualties that could not be alleviated quickly.

He said the timely security measures had mitigated the effects of criminal activities in the state, particularly in Potiskum, Nguru and Gashua LGAs.

He said effort was ongoing to recover stolen property, with discreet investigation underway.