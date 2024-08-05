✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Police arrest 108 suspects for defying curfew in Yobe

The Yobe State Police Command has arrested 108 suspects for various crimes, including those who defied the curfew in the state. This was contained in…

police
Police
    By Habibu Idris Gimba, Damaturu

The Yobe State Police Command has arrested 108 suspects for various crimes, including those who defied the curfew in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the spokesman of the command, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim. He said that during day three of the protest, the command recorded significant damage to public infrastructure, private businesses and unrest, leading to injuries, losses and casualties that could not be alleviated quickly.

He said the timely security measures had mitigated the effects of criminal activities in the state, particularly in Potiskum, Nguru and Gashua LGAs.

He said effort was ongoing to recover stolen property, with discreet investigation underway.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories