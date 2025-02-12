Police arrest 10 suspected cultists in Benue

The police in Benue State on Tuesday paraded 10 suspects in connection with the renewed cult clashes in Wadata, a suburb of Makurdi metropolis.

The Commissioner of Police, Steve Yabanet, who paraded the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Makurdi, noted that the feat was achieved in collaboration with other security agencies.

Yabanet explained that the suspects were apprehended following cult disturbances on Sunday which claimed the lives of some people in the Wadata area of Makurdi.

He said, “Wadata community members have been collaborating with the police to fight cultism within the area and this has brought cult activities to a bearable minimum.

‘’However, on 9/2/2025 at about 1530hrs, information was received about renewed cult activities in the area where members of ‘Black Confraternity’ went for a cult meeting across the River Benue and clashed with members of the ‘Red Confraternity’. During the investigation, three corpses were recovered at the scene while 10 suspects were arrested in connection with the case.”