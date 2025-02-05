Police arraign Ogun monarch over assault of 73-yr-old man

The police command in Ogun State, on Tuesday, arraigned a suspended traditional rule, Olorile of Orile Ifo, Oba Semiu Adewale Ogunjobi, for assaulting a 73-year-old man, Abraham Areola.

The suspended traditional rule was arraigned on three count charges of conspiracy, assault and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

The Force Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said Ogunjobi was granted bail after pleading not guilty to the offences.

SPONSOR AD

It was gathered that he was granted bail on liberal terms of N5m with two sureties in the like sum and the case adjourned to March 6.

In the viral video, the victim is seen kneeling and prostrating on a dirt road while a man off-camera hurls insults at him.

The clip triggered widespread condemnation and calls for justice.

The police commissioner in Ogun State, Lanre Ogunlowo, had ordered a probe of the incident, stressing that all forms of assault and harassment would not be tolerated, regardless of the status of those involved.

In response, the Ogun government suspended Ogunjobi for six months saying that his conduct was unbecoming of a traditional ruler.