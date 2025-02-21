✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Crime

Police arraign man for allegedly assaulting wife

nigerian police
A 40-year-old man, Samson Ilawole, appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Thursday, for allegedly assaulting his wife.

Ilawole, whose house address was not provided, is standing trial on a one-count charge of assault, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on February 8, 2025.

Famuyiwa told the court that the defendant allegedly assaulted his wife, Helen during an argument, inflicting serious injuries on her head.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate. Mr O. A. Ogbe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ogbe, who ruled that one of the sureties must be a blood relation, adjourned the case until February 27 for mention.(NAN)

