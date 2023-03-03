Police arraign man caught with stolen cap

A 20-year-old trader, Khalisu Ahmadu, was on Thursday arraigned in a Dei-Dei area court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing baseball caps (fez caps) and clothes worth…

A 20-year-old trader, Khalisu Ahmadu, was on Thursday arraigned in a Dei-Dei area court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing baseball caps (fez caps) and clothes worth N250,000.

The police charged Ahmadu, who lives in Angwa Danladi, Zuba, with joint act, criminal trespass and theft.

The prosecutor, Olanipekun Babajide, told the court that the complainant, Abdul-Rahaman Dauda, of Fruits Market, Dakwa, Abuja, reported at the Zuba police station on February 12, that on February 5, some persons trespassed into his house and stole his fez caps and clothes worth N250,000.

He said that on February 12, the complainant caught the defendant with one of the stolen caps and handed him over to the police and that during police investigation the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of himself.

He noted that the offences contravened Sections 79, 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Malam Saminu Suleiman, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned to March 14. (NAN)