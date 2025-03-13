Police arraign 2 over threat to life

The police on Wednesday arraigned two persons Abdulahi Salami (61) and Lukman Gbadamosi (62) before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court Ibadan for an alleged threat to life.

The duo, whose addresses were not provided, was charged with conspiracy, threat to life and conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Samuel Owolabi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences sometime in February 2025, in Ido, Oyo State.

Owolabi said the defendants sent threatening messages to one Imam Ayedun and prevented him from entering his purchased land.

He said the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause the breach of the peace by engaging in such an act.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 516, 86 and 249(d) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The magistrate, Miss Gladys Oladele, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 and two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until April 4, for hearing. (NAN)