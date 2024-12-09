Police, army rescue 36 farmers from bandits in Kebbi

A combined team of police, army and vigilante has rescued 36 farmers kidnapped by bandits at Mairairai/Bena road in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Abubakar, said the bandits in their large numbers barricaded Mairairai/Bena road in Danko/Wasagu local government and kidnapped 36 farmers coming back from their respective farms in the area.

It added that the joint security team was mobilised to the scene and engaged the bandits in a gun duel. The team overpowered the bandits who escaped into the forest with gunshot wounds.

“The 36 farmers were rescued unhurt and have since been reunited with their families,” the statement said.

It noted that the Commissioner of Police, Bello M. Sani commended the bravery, resilience and professionalism of the security operatives and urged them to be more committed to making Kebbi State safe.

The CP equally charged the police and other security agencies operating in the area to intensify synergy among them with a view to dealing with bandits and other unscrupulous elements.