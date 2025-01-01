Police apprehend cab driver robbing female passengers in Rivers

The Police Command in Rivers has apprehended a 44-year old cab driver, Andrew Nwanna, over alleged involvement in robbing female passengers.

The spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, said in a statement in Port Harcourt on Tuesday that Nwanna used a vehicle with a customised number plate to carry out the acts.

Iringe-Koko stated that before being apprehended, the police had received several complaints concerning the suspects’ attacks on female passengers.

She said that at about 8.00a.m on Oct. 4, Nwanna robbed a female passenger near Port Harcourt Primary School in the Old GRA area of the city.

“He took the female passenger along Stadium Road, while on the trip, he diverted the vehicle to the Old GRA, attacked her and forcibly collected her two phones.

“Also, at about 3.00p.m on Oct. 10, Nwanna picked up another female passenger at Tombia Extension in GRA Phase 2, en route to Birabi Street in the city.

“During the journey, the suspect stopped the vehicle near Skippers Restaurant, brought out a knife, and threatened to stab the passenger if she raised the alarm.

“He forcibly took her iPhone 13 valued N850,000, another iPhone 15 worth N1.7 million, a Redmi 120 phone valued N200,000, and AirPods worth N350,000,” she said.

The police spokesman said that Nwanna also dispossessed the female passenger of her Access Bank debit card, a Bible, 200 US dollar cash, and left her stranded.

She said that the police swung into action and apprehended Nwanna at Farm Road, Rumuosi, Obio/Akpor, following a report made by one of his victims.

Iringe-Koko said that during the investigation, Nwanna confessed to his crimes and mentioned a 38-year-old man, Garba Adamu, a Bureau de Change operator as his accomplice.

“We have also apprehended Adamu, he has admitted purchasing the phones that were stolen from the second victim,” he said.

She said that investigations were still ongoing, and that the suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion.

She urged members of the public to exercise vigilance when using taxis or commercial transport services, and to quickly report any suspicious behaviour to the police.(NAN)